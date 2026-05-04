Nigeria issues alert as xenophobic protests loom in South Africa

By Seyi Babalola

The Consulate General of Nigeria in Johannesburg has issued a public notice warning Nigerians in South Africa about planned nationwide anti-foreigner protests today, May 4, 2026.

The Consul General, Ambassador Ninikanwa Okey-Uche, issued the notification yesterday ahead of the demonstrations.

According to the statement, the consulate received information that anti-foreigner groups had distributed invitations to South Africans to join in a nationwide shutdown across all nine provinces to compel the government to take action against foreigners in the country.

The organisers reportedly alleged that foreigners benefit more from South Africa than citizens and are demanding that all foreigners, whether documented or undocumented, leave the country urgently.

The groups are also planning marches aimed at forcing foreigners out of the country.

Although the protests are expected nationwide, the consulate said specific gathering points had not been identified in most cities.

However, in Johannesburg, protesters are expected to assemble at Mary Fitzgerald Square in Newtown.

The march is scheduled to hold on Monday, May 4, between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., while a memorandum is expected to be submitted at noon.

Authorities anticipate major disruptions in central business districts across key cities, including Johannesburg, Pretoria, Cape Town, and Durban.

The consulate advised Nigerians to remain cautious and avoid any confrontation with demonstrators.

“All Nigerian nationals are strongly advised to avoid engaging demonstrators or confronting them,” the advisory stated, urging citizens to monitor local media and adopt necessary safety precautions.

Nigerian company owners were also encouraged to consider temporarily closing their operations during the protests, as there are concerns that foreign-owned enterprises could be targeted.

The consulate promised Nigerians that it would continue to support them by providing consular services and protecting nationals’ interests.

It also revealed that South African law enforcement authorities had been alerted to the upcoming protests and the need to protect foreign nationals and their companies.