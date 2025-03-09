From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Former Special Adviser to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari on Political Matters, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, has observed that the country is in serious crisis as a result of the current situation in the country.

Ojudu, who noted that the economic situation in the country has brought about public frustration, stated that the patience of Nigerians is currently on trial.

Delivering a lecture at the maiden zonal assembly of the Network of Kings from Osun Countryside, held at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Senator Ojudu noted that the level of insecurity in the country has been high in the last few years.

The Network of Kings from Osun Countryside comprises over 500 traditional rulers from various rural communities across the 30 local government areas of the state.

Ojudu, who represented Ekiti Central Senatorial District at the Senate from 2011 to 2015, said only those who choose to be blind and deaf can argue against his position on the crisis and hardship in the country.

He noted that killing, robbery, kidnapping, and other vices are currently rampant in the country and therefore called on the traditional rulers to rise to the situation in their various domains in order to salvage the situation.

Speaking, a former Governor of the state, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, and the Orangun of Oke-Ila Orangun, Oba Adedokun Abolarin, made a case for constitutional roles for traditional rulers in the country.

Specifically, Oyinlola said the traditional rulers should be assigned roles to play in the constitution, saying the traditional rulers should not just be left to their various palaces to settle disputes.

Also, the former Governor stressed the need to review the current obaship enthronement process in Yoruba land, saying this will prevent undesirable characters from ascending the throne.

He said, “The kind of traditional rulers we have will determine the kind of society we have. Obas must be promoters of justice, equity and development. Our traditional rulers should be advocates of peace and development.

“We need good people on the throne in Yoruba land. Growth and progress of Yoruba land is tied to how the towns are ruled. Lack of constitutional authority for our traditional rulers is unfortunate and this needs to be addressed because government always runs to the palaces for support. However, the traditional rulers must be careful and be protective of his name,” Oyinlola added.

Describing traditional rulers as beings next to God, the Orangun of Oke-Ila, Oba Abolarin, urged the traditional rulers in Yoruba land to promote the culture and traditions of their people and give value to their position.

He said the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria should guide the traditional rulers in the discharge of their duties in their various domains.