From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has said that Nigeria’s crude oil production peaked at 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) with an average of 1.78 million bpd in recent weeks.

The Commission’s Chief Executive, Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, disclosed this at the 48th Annual International Conference and Exhibition of the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) Nigeria Council, recently in Lagos.

Komolafe attributed the feat to ongoing technological deployment, regulatory reforms, and strategic initiatives, including the Project 1 MMBOPD Incremental programme and cluster development plans for shallow and deepwater assets.

According to the NUPRC boss, the Commission is implementing 21 key regulations since the enactment of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) in 2021 to strengthen investment confidence, streamline operations, and align Nigeria’s upstream sector with global standards.

He explained that regulations cover accurate production monitoring, emissions reduction, host community participation, energy access, worker safety, and responsible asset retirement.

Komolafe also said the NUPRC is driving a Decarbonisation and Sustainability Blueprint anchored on seven pillars to future-proof the upstream sector, attract investment, and maintain global competitiveness.

“The NUPRC has embraced technology in its regulatory operations to enhance service delivery, improve turnaround time and rejig its business process. These are not just technical upgrades; they are part of our broader effort to entrench transparency, promote accountability and reduce costs – all geared towards enabling industry growth and vitality.

“Similarly, we recognise that a reliable and vibrant supply chain is critical for reducing lead times, lowering costs, and strengthening national capacity. We have taken deliberate steps to create a regulatory environment that supports the growth of service companies, both international and indigenous. Our approach to regulatory enablement is geared towards domestication of technology, promoting local manufacturing, and enhancing overall supply chain resilience.

“We are glad to report that we crossed the 1.8 MMBOPD mark on peak production last month, with average production hovering at 1.78 MMBOPD. As part of our commitment towards sustainable production, the Commission is optimising the Maximum Efficient Rate (MER) framework, addressing produced water management, and aligning operational shutdowns and turnaround maintenance schedules to ensure minimal production disruptions. Given the above and with the concerted efforts of all, the presidential mandate on production increase is well within reach,” he stated.