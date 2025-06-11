By Steve Agbota

Nigerdock, promoters of Snake Island Integrated Free Zone, has announced the establishment of Transocean Coatings FZE, an affiliate of Transocean Coatings Nigeria Limited.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Chief Marketing Officer at Nigerdock, Kevin Johnson-Azuara.

At the recent official signing ceremony of the establishment, the Chief Executive Officer of Nigerdock, Maher Jarmakani, said they look forward to a partnership that would advance innovation.

“We are delighted to welcome Transocean Coatings Nigeria to our economic zone and look forward to a partnership that will significantly contribute to advancing innovation, commerce, and economic growth across the region,” Jarmakani said.

According to him, Transocean FZE joins SIIFZ’s growing portfolio of multi-sector entities, including maritime, logistics, finance, energy, and heavy industry.

Earlier, the Chief Executive Officer of Transocean Coatings Nigeria, Oliver Birkett, remarked: “With Transocean Coatings’ presence in over 20 countries, our newest facility within SIIFZ’s strategic location increases our global footprint and enables us to better serve our clients with increased efficiency and proximity. It also reinforces our dedication to the region’s infrastructure and energy sectors and our long-term vision for business growth in Africa.”

Established as a free trade zone in 2005, SIIFZ provides entities with ease of doing business and global market access. The presence of interconnected services within the Free Zone, including Snake Island Port, further enhances the potential for collaborative opportunities.

Transocean Coatings Nigeria Limited is a Nigerian member of the global Transocean Coatings Association, focusing on supplying and eventually producing protective coatings for marine, onshore, and offshore assets.