Orders closure

From John Adams, Minna

Niger State Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago has ordered the closure of a private radio station, the Badeggi FM Radio, accusing it of incitement.

The governor made the pronouncement during the expanded caucus meeting of the All Progressive Congress (APC) held at the Government House Minna on Friday night.

Co- incidentally the Minister of Information and National Orientation Mallam Idris Malagi was in attendance at the meeting when the governor made the pronouncement.

In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Ibrahim Bologi, the governor claimed that the decision was taken because the daily activities of the Radio station have been unethical even though he did not state the unethical behavior by the station.

Governor Bago also accused the owner of the Station for inciting the people against government and called for the revocation of the license.

The governor directed the Commissioner for Homeland Security and the Commissioner of Police to enforce his order immediately.

He also called on the security agents to profile the owner of the radio station for promoting violence in the state.

