Neymar Jr. sustained an injury 34 minutes into his comeback match for Santos in the Brasileirão, as revealed by transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano.

The development is another huge blow for the club as the Brazilian football star’s career has been marred by a series of injuries in recent years.

Reporting on Neymar’s latest injury, Romano shared on Wednesday, “Neymar Jr leaves the pitch with a new injury as Santos started him tonight in the Brasileirão. After 34 minutes, Neymar has been subbed off.”

The 33-year-old wore a special number 200 jersey to commemorate his 100th appearance at Vila Belmiro, but he started to show signs of discomfort in his left thigh, the same area where he had suffered an injury in a Campeonato Paulista match that had him sidelined for six weeks.

Neymar had to request a substitution, gesturing towards the bench shortly after Santos extended their lead by scoring a second goal. He was assisted as he exited the field.

He was given treatment with an ice pack applied to his injured thigh while his teammates and opposition players consoled him.