Nestlé rallies stakeholders on food security

By Doris Obinna

Nestlé Nigeria has rallied key stakeholders from government, healthcare, academia, development organisations, civil society, and the private sector at the Nestlé for Good Summit in Lagos, as part of efforts to advance practical solutions to Nigeria’s nutrition, public health, and food systems challenges.

The summit, which focused on promoting collaboration, aimed at improving nutrition outcomes, strengthening communities, and supporting more sustainable food systems across the country.

Managing Director Nestlé, Wassim Elhusseini, said the summit reflects the company’s commitment to creating shared value through responsible business practices. According to him, Nestlé’s purpose is to unlock the power of food to enhance quality of life for people today and for future generations.

He noted that delivering quality food consistently requires strong systems across the value chain, including responsible sourcing, manufacturing, distribution, livelihoods support, capability development, and environmental sustainability.

Elhusseini reiterated that the “Nestlé for Good” initiative provides a clearer expression of the company’s impact across nutrition, thriving communities, and environmental sustainability.

Ambrose-Medebem said: “The conversations we are having today are not only about food. They are about human capital, productivity, public health, economic growth, and ultimately, the future of our society.”

She stressed the need for sustained collaboration among government, industry, development institutions, and communities to achieve improved nutrition outcomes nationwide.

Nestlé’s Corporate Communications, Public Affairs and Sustainability Lead, Victoria Uwadoka, said the summit was designed to demonstrate how the company’s products, sourcing activities, partnerships, and community investments collectively support healthier lives and resilient communities.

Head, Corporate Communications, Public Affairs and Sustainability for Central and West Africa, Patricia Ekaba, said sustainable progress requires long-term thinking and system-focused interventions.

She stated that business growth and social progress are interconnected, adding that lasting impact can only be achieved when value is created for both businesses and host communities.

There was a showcase featuring beneficiaries of Nestlé initiatives in women empowerment, youth capability development, dairy development, and environmental sustainability.

Discussions at the summit centred on improving nutrition across different stages of life, strengthening local food systems, and building resilient communities through partnerships that address interconnected issues of nutrition, livelihoods, and environmental sustainability.

Participants were also exposed to how Nestlé’s products and initiatives contribute to nutrition, livelihoods, and sustainability across different stages of the food system.

Organisers said the summit marks another step toward strengthening partnerships and dialogue capable of translating into measurable progress in addressing Nigeria’s nutrition and development challenges.