NDC screens Peter Obi for 2027 presidential race

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) on Tuesday screened former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, ahead of the party’s 2027 presidential primaries.

Obi arrived at the party’s national secretariat shortly after the chairman of the screening committee, Sam Egwu, and other members of the panel took their seats for the exercise.

Speaking with journalists after the screening, which lasted more than two hours, Obi dismissed claims that he had already emerged as the party’s consensus presidential candidate, insisting that the process remained open and democratic.

“How can it be based on consensus? The party opened up the expression of interest forms for people to buy. I bought the form. As the party said, I’m the only one who expressed interest. That’s it,” he said.

The former Labour Party presidential candidate praised the NDC for conducting what he described as a credible and transparent screening process.

“At NDC, we are choosing to do things properly. When we say there is going to be a screening, there is going to be a screening. That is democracy in action,” Obi stated.

On speculations that former President Goodluck Jonathan may enter the presidential contest, Obi said he was not focused on potential opponents but on offering solutions to Nigeria’s challenges.

“Democracy is about people offering themselves for service and being voted for. I’m not in any way going around looking for who is contesting. I’m concentrating on how to build a better Nigeria,” he said.

Obi said his vision for the 2027 elections was centred on building a united, secure and prosperous country through inclusive governance and adherence to the constitutional principle of federal character.

According to him, Nigeria must become safe enough for citizens to move freely without fear, while families should no longer live under the threat of insecurity and violence.

“We want to see a country where mothers no longer fear when their children go to school. We want Nigerians to travel all over the country without fear,” he added.

He also stressed the need to tackle hunger, poverty and corruption, arguing that public resources should serve the interests of ordinary Nigerians rather than a privileged few.

“So many Nigerians go to bed not knowing where the next meal will come from. That must change. We must stop turning public assets into private wealth,” Obi said.