NDC disowns social media primary election results

• NEC meets to decide results outcome on June 2, 3

From Adesuwa Tsan, Abuja

The Nigeria Democratic Party (NDC) has dismissed the primary election results currently circulating on social media as unofficial, noting that its National Executive Council (NEC) would meet tomorrow and next to deliberate on the outcome of the exercise.

The party said only the NEC is empowered to announce the outcome of the primaries and urged members of the public to disregard any purported results being shared online.

In a statement yesterday by the National Publicity Secretary, Osa Director, the party said the results of the primaries remain with the NEC pending its consideration and approval.

According to the statement, the National Leader of the party, Senator Seriake Dickson, has directed the convening of a NEC meeting to consider issues arising from the primary elections.

The party disclosed that NEC members had been invited to Abuja for a pre-NEC meeting on June 2, while the main council meeting is scheduled to hold on June 3.

“The results of the primaries are with the National Executive Council of our great party. They are solely responsible for announcements of results,” the statement said.

The NDC stressed that reports and candidate lists being circulated on social media did not emanate from the party and should therefore be treated as false and unofficial.

It added that party members, stakeholders and the general public would be informed of the official outcome of the primaries after the completion of internal processes and the submission of the names of successful candidates to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The party reiterated its commitment to a transparent and orderly nomination process and urged members to await official communication from its leadership.