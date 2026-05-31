NDC dismisses circulating primary results, summons NEC meeting

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has distanced itself from purported results of its nationwide primaries circulating on social media, insisting that only the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) is authorised to announce the outcome of the exercise.

In a press statement made available to Daily Sun and signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Osa Director Esq, the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) urged members of the public and political stakeholders to disregard unofficial figures linked to the primaries conducted on May 28 and 29, 2026.

The party maintained that the authentic results remain in the custody of its National Executive Council.

“The general public is hereby urged to disregard the various results circulating on social media as the outcome of the nationwide primaries conducted by the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, on the 28th and 29th of May, 2026,” the statement said.

“The results of the primaries are with the National Executive Council, NEC, of our great party. They are solely responsible for announcements of results.”

The NDC further disclosed that a crucial NEC meeting has been convened at the directive of the party’s National Leader, Senator Seriake Dickson, as part of efforts to conclude deliberations arising from the primary elections.

According to the statement, members of the council are expected in Abuja for a pre-NEC meeting scheduled for Tuesday, June 2, while the substantive NEC session will hold on Wednesday, June 3.

The party said the official outcome of the primaries would be communicated to the public after the completion of internal procedures and the submission of its candidates’ list to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“The general public and stakeholders will be availed of the results of our primaries when we send the list of candidates to fly our party’s flag to the INEC,” the statement added.

The clarification comes amid growing political interest in the NDC’s internal process ahead of preparations for the 2027 general elections, with unofficial results and claims continuing to circulate across social media platforms.