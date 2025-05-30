The Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) has unveils a new 24 seater lounge, 8 double computers workstations ICT park at the Federal University of Technology,Owerri ( FUTO).

Speaking at the hand over ceremony of the facility on Thursday the Executive Vice Chairman/ CEO of Nigeria Communication Commission, Dr Aminu Maida ,disclosed the newly commissioned ICT Park built by commission is one of of six flagship digital infrastructure projects established by the Commission within strategically selected institutions across Nigeria.

He said the FUTO ICT park represnts a vital part of the agenda of the commission to accelerate ICT innovation, promote research capabilities, and drive the growth of Nigeria’s digital economy.

The NCC Boss who was represented by the Mr Shuaibu Swade, Director,Special Projects, said, “By situating this ICT Park within Federal University of Technology Owerri, we are deliberately aligning our investment with the institution’s unique academic focus. Our goal is to create an ecosystem where state-of-the-art ICT infrastructure supports advanced education in AI and other related fields, while fostering cutting-edge research and skills development. The facility is designed to enable the integration of emerging technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT), into research and learning.

I am pleased to inform you that this ICT park is equipped with a 100-seat capacity hall, five (5) ICT hub halls, a 24-seater lounge with eight double computer workstations, multiple workspaces, and offices. It is a state-of-the-art facility, and we are confident it will serve the institution excellently in its pursuit of digital development.”

Continuing, ” Technology is one of the greatest drivers of economic transformation in our world today. For our growing economy, it remains our biggest hope—and this means we must create the right environment for it to thrive. The concept of the ICT Park is rooted in our vision to promote innovation and digital entrepreneurship in the ICT sector, and to support research and development through the transformation of ideas into market-ready solutions.

This is why our ICT Parks—which we have rightly described as“One Roof, All Possibilities”—serve as one-stop hubs for innovation. Each park houses, under a single roof, a multidisciplinary facility equipped with modern infrastructure, including high-capacity computer labs, simulation rooms, smart networking systems, collaborative workspaces, and halls. These spaces are designed to serve as incubation centres for indigenous technology solutions, contributing to the socio-economic transformation of our nation in line with the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy as well as the Strategic Vision of the Honorable Minister of Communication, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani. ” Dr Maida said.

The Vice Chancellor of FUTO, Prof Nnennaya Oti, who expressed her excitement at the commissioning, said that she was privileged to be the one who is receiving the ICT Park whose construction began in 2023 .

Said she : ” we are grateful for this wonderful ICT Park built for the university by the Nigeria Communications Commission. This wonderful centre will improve research and academic excellence.Am I privileged to be the one receiving this project today . Like the Oliver Twist we want more of such of projects in FUTO, we are grateful and I sure you that we have a good maintenance culture in this institution to ensure that this park is maintained for the benefits of the entire university community”.

Also, Dean School of Digiral communication , Prof Udoka Eze , said with the ICT park commissioned, that all their lectures will be done online , no longer done with their individual phones.