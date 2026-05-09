NBA president tasks security agencies over young lawyer’s disappearance in Abuja

The President, Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Afam Osigwe, SAN has decried the disappearance of a young lawyer, Miss Eunice Ameh, in Abuja on May 6, calling on the security agencies to deploy all necessary operational assets to locate her.

Ameh is a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

In a Facebook post on Friday, her brother, Peter Ameh, disclosed that she left Corpers Lodge, Life Camp, Abuja to work and had not been seen for three days.

He urged anyone with information about her whereabouts to come forward.

In a statement on Saturday, Osigwe said her disappearance has deeply shaken the entire legal community.

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He noted that no young Nigerian who answered the call to national service should disappear without an immediate, coordinated, and determined response from the nation’s security agencies.

“We therefore call on the Inspector General of Police to urgently deploy all necessary tactical and intelligence resources toward securing Eunice’s safe release and ensuring that anyone connected to her disappearance is swiftly brought to justice,” the NBA president said.

He added, “This is not a moment for routine assurances. Every passing hour matters, and every effort must count.

“We stand firmly with her family, friends, and colleagues in this painful time, and we urge anyone with useful information to cooperate with the authorities so that Eunice Ameh can safely return home.”