Nasarawa APC Guber crisis worsen as lawyer sues to disqualify Wadada from contest.

From Abel Leonard, Lafia.

A lawyer, Barr Tari Trochon has asked the federal high court Abuja to restrain the preferred APC Governorship aspirant of Governor Abdullahi Sule, Senate Ahmed Aliyu Wadada from being screened by the APC national Secretariate ahead of the Governorship Primaries in Nasarawa State.

The legal practitioner had on Friday filed a restraining order at the federal high court Abuja against Senator Aliyu Ahmed Wadada, praying the court to issue a restraining order on Senator Wadada from attending the Gubernatorial screening of the party in Abuja on the basis that he holds dual membership of both SDP/APC.

Barr Trochon through his lawyers F O Achadu Esq at No 20/21 Keana link, off Yakubu way, Jos, Plateau states C/o suit 004b trinity house mabushi, FCT Abuja, legal practitioner is asking the court to issue an order restraining the APC from recognizing Senator Wadada as its Governorship aspirant amd from screening him for the party’s gubernatorial ticket.

The acknowledgement copy of the originating summons which was filled on May 8th 2026 was sent to our correspondent yesterday in Lafia is asking the court to disqualified Senator Wadada for maintain membership of two political parties.

According to Trochon’s prayers before the federal high court ” a declaration that the 1st defendant cannot validly and legally maintain membership rights, privileges and political benefits in two political parties simultaneously, especially in the surreptitious manner done by the 1st defendant in resigning from the SDP (4th Defendant) on 20th August 2025 as officially announced and presented by the 1st defendant and the Senate President Godswill Akpabio at the plenary or floor of the Senate on the 22nd April 2026

“And joining the APC (4th Defendant) sometime in October 2025, but still continued to occupy and exercise the office of the Chairman of the Senate public Accounts committee conventionally reserved for opposition minority parties in the Senate for the sake of government accountability, and restraining the said or deemed to have effectively ceased membership of the SDP before the said 22nd April 2026” he said

The legal practitioner argued that the continued occupation and exercise of the office of the chairman of the Senate public Accounts committee by the 1st defendant without notifying the Senate as at August 2025 when he left SDP violates the constitution of the federal Republic of Nigeria which clearly stated that only a member of the opposition should occupy the Chairmanship of Public Accounts.

He explained that, allowing Senator Wadada to participate in the APC Governorship screening by the APC national working committee without proper investigation into the dual membership of Senator Wadada regarding when he resigned from SDP in August and Joined APC in September last year without notifying the Senate while continuing to occupy the Public Accounts committee untill April 2026 constitute a breach/breakdown of internal party resolution mechanism contrary to the party constitution.

He therefore prayed the court to declare the participation of Senator Wadada in the screening null and void and of no effect “in view of the non qualification of the aspirant who is not a member of the APC and therefore not fulfilled the mandatory three months membership requirements to contest as an aspirant for the candidacy of the APC nomination and selection process”

He also seek an order of the court to restrain the APC screening committee, national working committee, the Electoral committee at the state level from screening and clearing Senator Wadada.

“An order restraining the APC from accepting or recognizing the nomination of Wadada for lack of qualification, not being a member of the APC” he said

No date has been fix to the hear the suite