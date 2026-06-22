NANS spokesman lauds president’s constituency-based scholarship initiative

22 June 2026 2:44 pm WAT

John Ogunsemore By
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NANS National PRO, David Obidah

Obidah

The National Public Relations Officer,
National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Comrade David Obidah has commended the President, Comrade Babatunde Akinteye for the successful unveiling of the student body’s Constituency-Based Scholarship Initiative.

In a statement sent to SunOnline on Monday, the NANS image-maker said this remarkable intervention demonstrated a strong commitment towards improving access to education, supporting students across various constituencies, and promoting inclusive development within the Nigerian student community.

He added that the initiative reflected purposeful leadership, student-centered governance, and a renewed dedication to addressing the educational challenges faced by Nigerian students.

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He further described it as a significant step towards empowering young people and strengthening the future of the nation.

Appreciating the milestone, the NANS National Public Relations Office called on relevant stakeholders to support initiatives that advance students’ welfare, academic excellence, and national progress.

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