By Philip Nwosu

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) will mark its 61st anniversary with a spectacular aerial display in Lagos on Thursday, May 23, 2025.

The event celebrates over six decades of the NAF’s contributions to Nigeria’s defence and security, highlighting its operational readiness, precision flying, and air power. The display will include fighter jets, transport planes, and helicopters.

Squadron Leader Abigail Ologun, spokesperson for the NAF Logistics Command, announced on Saturday that rehearsals began on Thursday, May 8, and will run until Friday, May 17. These efforts ensure a seamless performance.

“The aerial display is intended to add glamour and spectacle to the 61st anniversary celebrations of the Nigerian Air Force while also demonstrating the Force’s continued commitment to operational excellence,” she stated.

She reassured Lagos residents not to be alarmed by low-flying aircraft or unusual air traffic during rehearsals and the main event. “Members of the public are hereby advised to remain calm, go about their lawful businesses, and avoid unnecessary panic,” she added.

The display also sharpens pilots’ and crews’ skills. “The rehearsals and the final aerial display are vital components of maintaining combat readiness. They provide our personnel with the opportunity to rehearse coordinated air manoeuvres in controlled conditions,” Ologun noted.

Established on April 18, 1964, the NAF has become a key part of Nigeria’s armed forces, supporting security operations, humanitarian missions, and peacekeeping.

The anniversary will feature awards, parades, exhibitions, and community outreach, with military leaders, government officials, and foreign defence attachés attending. The NAF has recently enhanced its aircraft fleet, maintenance, and training to bolster national security.

Lagosians may experience minor air traffic disruptions, but safety measures are in place. All activities will occur within regulated flight zones to ensure public safety.