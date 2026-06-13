Miracle in Onitsha as 40-foot trailer falls from flyover, no casualties

From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

A 40-foot trailer carrying a container plunged from the Nkpor Flyover into the ever-busy New Parts Market area in Nkpor, near Onitsha, on Saturday morning, yet remarkably, no casualties or fatalities were recorded.

The incident, which many residents have described as miraculous, occurred in one of the busiest commercial areas in the city.

Despite the heavy human and vehicular traffic usually associated with the location, no life was lost, while it has not been ascertained whether any injuries were reported.

According to eyewitnesses, the trailer was transporting a 40-foot container when it reportedly suffered brake failure while approaching the flyover.

Witnesses said the driver made frantic efforts to regain control of the vehicle but was unsuccessful.

The trailer eventually crashed, skidded from the flyover and landed on the Awka–Onitsha Expressway at about 9:00 a.m.

Vehicles affected by the crash included a Volkswagen wagon, a commercial bus, and a tricycle (popularly known as a keke). Fortunately, none of the vehicles had occupants at the time of the incident.

As of the time of filing this report, the driver of the trailer could not be located. Similarly, the owners of the affected Volkswagen wagon, commercial bus, and tricycle have yet to be identified.

The trailer remained at the scene as evacuation efforts had not commenced at the time of this report.

Officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) had yet to issue an official statement on the incident, while efforts to reach the FRSC Public Relations Officer, Margaret Onabe, were unsuccessful as calls placed to her phone line did not connect.

The Idemili North Local Government Chairman, Stanley Nkwocha, has visited the scene of the incident.