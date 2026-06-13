From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone has said his country would not exist today without the decisions taken by former Nigerian Head of State General Abdulsalami Abubakar during Nigeria’s 1998–1999 democratic transition, declaring himself a “grateful son of Sierra Leone” standing before the retired general.

Speaking at the State House in Abuja during the public presentation of three books honouring General Abdulsalami on his 84th birthday, Bio said Sierra Leone remains “deeply grateful” to Nigeria and to General Abdulsalami personally for the role ECOMOG, under Nigeria’s leadership, played in helping Sierra Leone survive its darkest chapter.

“That is why we still have a country called Sierra Leone today,” Bio said, recalling how, as a former military head of state, he made several trips to Lagos when Sierra Leone needed help, and General Abdulsalami “always responded positively.”

“At a time when Sierra Leone was enduring one of the darkest chapters in its history, ECOMOG, under Nigeria’s leadership, helped create the conditions for peace, stability, and democracy,” Bio said.

“At the personal level, when General Abubakar was still in Lagos, I made several trips there when we needed help, and he always responded positively. That is why we still have a country called Sierra Leone today.”

Bio emphasised that his presence at the event was not just as chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government but as a leader who owes his country’s survival to Nigeria’s intervention.

“So when I stand here today, I do so not only as a fellow head of state. I stand before you as a grateful son of Sierra Leone.”

“On behalf of the government and people of Sierra Leone, I say: Sierra Leone remembers, Sierra Leone appreciates, and Sierra Leone is grateful,” he declared.

Bio also praised Abdulsalami for choosing democracy over power at a critical moment in Nigeria’s history.

“In 1998, when Nigeria stood at the defining crossroads, the authority of the state rested firmly in his hands. Yet he chose national interest over personal ambition, democracy over incumbency, and country over self.”

“He walked out of this house so that Nigeria could walk forward.”

As a former military ruler who handed over power within three months, Bio said he understood the weight of that decision.

“I was once a military head of state. And within three months, I did what I could and handed over and left office.”

“Having myself overseen a democratic transition, relinquished power to a democratically elected civilian government, I understand the weight of that decision. General Abubakar understands it because he lived it, and I understand the weighty nature of that decision because I have lived it.”

“Both of us know that some of the greatest acts of leadership require a leader to step aside so that democracy may move forward,” he said.

He offered a profound reflection on how history judges leaders.

“History really remembers leaders for the power they possess. History remembers them for the power they are willing to surrender in pursuit of a greater national purpose. That was what you did.”

He described Abdulsalami as a statesman who chose “country over self, peace over conflict, duty over ambition, and service over power.”

Bio pointed to the children of Sierra Leone as living beneficiaries of General Abdulsalami’s choices.

“There are children in Sierra Leone today who have grown in peace, attended school in freedom, participated in democratic elections, and dreamed boldly about the future. Many of them may never know your name yet. They are beneficiaries of the decisions that you took at the time.

“They are part of your legacy, and that perhaps is the greatest measure of leadership: to improve the lives of people you may never meet,” he said.

Bio concluded with a tribute to General Abdulsalami on his 84th birthday, saying, “Twenty-seven years ago, he made a decision that changed the course of history in this country, in the continent. He helped give Nigeria stability. He helped give West Africa hope. And he gave Africa an enduring example of principled leadership.”

“For that, Nigeria is grateful, Sierra Leone is grateful, ECOWAS is grateful, and Africa is grateful.”

“Happy 84th birthday, Your Excellency. Africa salutes you, Africa honours you, and our continent is better because you served. Congratulations.”