Ebonyi will back Tinubu in 2027 — Umahi

Describes Obi’s victory in 2023 as accident of history

From Romanus Ugwu

The Minister of Works and Housing, David Umahi, has said that Ebonyi State will massively vote for President Bola Tinubu in next year’s presidential election, stating emphatically that the electorate in the state will be disobedient to the candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, and obedient to the incumbent president.

Describing Obi’s victory in the state in the 2023 presidential election as an accident of history, Umahi emphasised that such history will never repeat itself.

Umahi spoke during the inspection of federal government projects by the Renewed Hope Media team in the state on Saturday, disclosing that the adoption of President Tinubu and the governor, Francis Nwifuru, as sole candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for next year’s general elections on Monday would make interest in Peter Obi a foregone conclusion.

According to Umahi: “The flyover connecting Enugu, Abakaliki, Ogoja highway is a very critical one. Yes, the contractor has not been paid, but we are creditworthy. You should not stop because we want to see how we can commission the project by December this year.

“You will see other marvellous projects of President Tinubu in the South East. If we talk about the place of President Tinubu in the South East, some people who don’t understand will continue to demarket us, but the South East people are very appreciative of what President Tinubu is doing, and I think that the leadership of Ebonyi State will demonstrate it on Monday when we will adopt Mr President as our sole candidate and of course the state governor.

“Let it be known that Ebonyi State is not ‘Obidient’ because we want to catch up with the rest of the country. We will never be Obidient, and what happened before was an accident of history that will never repeat itself. In the past, Ebonyi never had any federal government project.

“I was the party chairman for five years, deputy governor for four years, and governor for eight years, and I never saw any federal government project in Ebonyi State. So, we have every reason to be disobedient in being obedient to President Tinubu, him and him alone,” he said.