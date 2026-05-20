My ambition not worth loss of lives, nor triggers insecurity – Yilchini

From Jude Dangwam, Jos

Former naval officer and a governorship contender in Plateau State under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Commander Yilchini Jan Bida, has disclosed that he would only consider stepping down from the gubernatorial race if his ambition becomes a threat to the lives of innocent citizens.

He said his ambition is not worth the loss of lives of Plateau people or any insecurity across the state, and called on his supporters to be peaceful in the pursuit of the LIGHT project vision.

Bida, a forensic accountant by profession, stated this during a media briefing held at Great Links Hotel and Suites in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

He asserted that winning the APC governorship primaries against the incumbent governor, Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, is a sure banker in an open and transparent primary election billed for Thursday, May 21, 2026, by the ruling party ahead of the 2027 general election.

“If the factor for me to step down is germane enough, so be it. If my contest will lead to lost of lives I will step down. If my contest will lead to insecurity I will step down, because my ambition is not worth the lives of Plateau people, I have said it in several fora. If the people of Plateau in unison say I should step down I will,” he said, refuting insinuations that he might step down from the race.

The aspirant reassured supporters of his commitment to build Plateau State with purpose, govern with integrity and grow the state with inclusiveness at the forefront.

“My vision is clear, as stated in my policy documents, this project is a roadmap for rebuilding trust, restoring confidence and repositioning Plateau as a model of peace, productivity, and innovation guided by discipline and accountability.

“We shall illuminate every sector, empower our citizens and ensure that Plateau shines brighter in hope, bolder in action and better in the lives of our people,” he stated.