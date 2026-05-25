Mutfwang congratulates Tinubu on victory in presidential primary election

From Jude Owuamanam, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his victory at the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary election.

In a statement signed by the Director of Press and Public Affairs to the Governor, Gyang Bere, Mutfwang described President Tinubu’s emergence as a significant milestone in Nigeria’s democratic journey and a strong affirmation of the president’s enduring political relevance, tested leadership capacity, and strategic vision for national growth and development.

The governor noted that the overwhelming support received by Tinubu from party leaders and delegates across the federation reflects the confidence of political stakeholders in his ability to continue providing purposeful, stabilizing, and progressive leadership for the nation.

Mutfwang acknowledged Tinubu’s remarkable political trajectory over the years, characterized by resilience, inclusiveness, and an unwavering commitment to democratic governance, national unity, and institutional development.

He observed that the president’s victory at the primaries is not merely a personal achievement, but also a reaffirmation of the trust many Nigerians place in his experience and capacity to navigate the complexities of governance at this critical period in the nation’s history.

The governor further lauded President Tinubu for his sustained efforts at national collaboration, constructive engagement, and people-oriented governance aimed at strengthening democratic institutions, promoting economic recovery, advancing national security, and fostering inclusive development that leaves no region or group behind.

He expressed confidence that under President Tinubu’s continued leadership, Nigeria would witness greater progress in critical sectors such as the economy, infrastructure, innovation, youth empowerment, and national cohesion.

The governor added that leaders at all levels must remain committed to building bridges of understanding, promoting peace, and creating opportunities that will improve the quality of life for all citizens.