By Seyi Babalola

Singer Naira Marley has reacted after a magistrate court cleared him, Sam Larry, and Prime Boy of any involvement in Mohbad’s death.

Daily Sun reports that Naira Marley, the owner of the Marlian Records company, and the two others were cleared of any role in Mohbad’s death on Tuesday, February 25, 2025.

The verdict came 18 months after Mohbad, a former Marlian signee, died mysteriously.

His demise stirred up controversies on the internet after videos of how he was bullied by Naira Marley and associates surfaced.

Following several calls and cries for justice, Marley and Larry were arrested in October 2023 over alleged involvement in Mohbad’s death.

However in its judgement on Tuesday, the Magistrate Court sitting in Yaba, Lagos state, acquitted Naira Marley over the death of Mohbad.

The court also acquitted Sam Larry and Prime Boy.

Reacting to his victory, Naira Marley in a post on X expressed gratitude to God for vindicating him.

Sharing a verse from the Holy Quran, he wrote: “And whoever puts all his trust in Allah, he will be enough for him. (65:3).”