By Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The federal government has warned that all mining activities in Zamfara remain suspended until standard operating procedures (SOPs) are released to guide their resumption.

Minister of Solid Minerals Development Dr Dele Alake addressed recent lead poisoning reports in Bugundu Local Government Area. In a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Segun Tomori, he said the six-year mining ban should have prevented such incidents. “The outbreak was evidence that traditional and local institutions allowed illegal miners to operate in their areas in flagrant violation of the ban,” he stated.

He stressed accountability. “Every citizen should obey the laws and regulations established by constituted authorities,” Alake said. “Our revered traditional institutions and local authorities, which are funded from the federation accounts, have an even higher responsibility to enforce government directives. However, where they demonstrate wilful negligence and abdicate their responsibilities, they perpetrate a state of anomie with dire consequences, as we are witnessing in this case.”

Alake praised Zamfara State’s government for sending emergency services to the area. He urged stronger teamwork. “We must work together to kick out illegal miners from all corners to protect the lives of innocent citizens endangered by the desperation of a few individuals to make money at all costs,” he said. Experts and ministry officials will suggest ways to prevent future disasters, he added.

The ministry will soon unveil comprehensive SOPs, Alake announced. These will cover existing mining licence holders, new applicants, community development agreements, and efforts to improve and clean up the sector in Zamfara. He also noted that newly approved satellite technology will soon monitor mining nationwide, aiming to stop illegal activities and sharp practices.