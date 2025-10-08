Former Super Eagles captain, John Mikel Obi has sent a passionate message to Nigeria’s national team, urging players to “take responsibility, shut out distractions, and fight for the nation’s pride” as the team battles to keep its 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification hopes alive.

With just two matches remaining in the qualifiers, Nigeria sits precariously in third place in Group C, trailing South Africa and Benin Republic by three points. The Super Eagles face Lesotho in Polokwane on Friday before hosting Benin Republic in Uyo, needing nothing short of back-to-back victories to stay in contention.

Speaking on his ObiOne Podcast, the ex-Chelsea midfielder described Nigeria’s campaign as “hanging by a thread” and warned that failing to qualify for a second consecutive World Cup would be “a national tragedy.”

“It’s going to be a crime, an absolute crime, if Nigeria doesn’t make it to the World Cup again,” Mikel declared. “We love our football too much. Our World Cup fate is in the players’ hands. They have to win these two games—no excuses.”

Mikel, who captained Nigeria at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, said he still maintains close relationships with many of the current players and called for unity, leadership, and accountability within the squad.

“At this stage, every off-field problem goes out the window. It’s about the players now. They must take responsibility and deliver. Nigerians are counting on them,” he said.

The 37-year-old admitted that while the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has its issues, the players must focus on the job at hand rather than administrative distractions.

“Yes, there are problems in the NFF—everyone knows that—but right now, that doesn’t matter. Win your two games first. The rest we can discuss later.”

Drawing from his own experience leading Nigeria to qualification in 2018, Mikel urged current stars like Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, Alex Iwobi, Moses Simon, and Victor Boniface to emulate the mentality and unity of past squads.

“When I captained the team, responsibility came first. You put your frustrations aside. The players need to have a meeting, talk to each other, and pull together. They still have a chance, and they have the quality to do it,” he said.

Despite Nigeria’s inconsistent campaign—marked by five draws in eight matches—Mikel expressed strong belief in the squad’s potential.

“We have great players in every department. The defence is solid, the midfield is balanced, and our attackers are among the best in Africa. We just need the mentality, the hunger, and the focus to get it done,” he stressed.

As the Super Eagles prepare for a defining week, Mikel’s message is clear: Nigeria’s World Cup dream rests squarely on the players’ shoulders.

Victory in the next two matches could rescue a faltering campaign—and restore the faith of millions of fans who, like Mikel, believe that missing the World Cup again would be unthinkable.