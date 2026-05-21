By Fidelis Ugbomeh

The recent approval of $2.99bn for construction of railway metroline in Lagos, Kano and Kaduna by Federal Executive Council (FEC), has sparked mixed reactions of hope and snail speed of funding.

While some urged government to expedite action on release of the approved fund, others expressed desire that the gesture should be extended to other densely populated parts of the Country.

They noted that the proposed construction of Green line from marina to lekki and metrolines in densely populated Kano City and Kaduna will to large extent boost economic growth.

Release of funds

A freight forwarder, Eric Umezurike also noted that the vision and approval granted for the construction of railway lines in these major cities through counterpart funding clearly shows that government values importance of rail in enhancement of economic growth.

He however advised that government should go beyond approval to ensure that the funds are released for the projects to takeoff simultaneously while Cities like Ibadan should be considered in the next phase of approvals for rail projects in the Country.

Corroborating another stakeholder Paul Ndibe, director operations, Bueno Logistics Company Limited said that a City like Ibadan deserves a light rail line linking the hinterland.

He acknowledged the relevant of seamless movement of passengers and freight at a cheaper rate adding that government should extend the Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge railway line from Ibadan to Ilorin and Kaduna.

Ndibe stated categorically stated that passenger trains are operated as social service with little or no profit whereas additional revenue could be generated through provision of freight service within a distance of at least 300 kiometres from Lagos.

Approval

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, had at a post-council meeting briefing recently held at state House, Abuja disclosed the approval will enhance transit and economic mic growth.

According to him, “For economic development, you need infrastructure that works infrastructure that helps you with productivity and growth, and also improves the quality of life, in line with the development agenda of this government.

“Council approved the award of contracts for three transformative rail projects. One is the Lagos Green Line Rail Project, Phase One and the second and third Kano City and Kaduna State

“The second is the Kano State Metro City Rail Project. And the third is the Kaduna State Light Rail Project.”

Oyedele explained that the three projects, to be sponsored by the Ministry of Finance Incorporated on behalf of the Federal Government with counterpart funding, will collectively cost $2.99 billion.

“These three cities are very important and critical. All cities are important, but this is where you have your 10 per cent effort yielding 90 per cent results,” Oyedele explained.

Project design

The Lagos Green Line is arguably one of the most anticipated components of the Lagos metropolitan rail network.

It is designed to run from Marina in the heart of Lagos Island to Lekki and beyond, serving the densely populated Lagos Island and Lekki corridor that is home to some of the highest concentrations of commercial and residential activity in sub-Saharan Africa.

The Kano metro City rail and the Kaduna light rail projects are situated in two of the most economically significant cities in the north.