Met Gala: Anti-Bezos protester storms red carpet event

The red carpet event for the 2026 Met Gala was marred by a disruption in the form of an anti-Bezos protester storming the railing on Monday night.

An eyewitness disclosed that the protester “pushed his way through the crowd of fans and press”, resulting in a commotion across the street from the entrance to the ball.

The intruder, who is believed to be part of a group decrying Amazon’s labour practices, made his way to a steel barrier on the east side of Fifth Avenue, opposite the Metropolitan Museum, where the bash was held.

According to reports, the individual leapt over the first of two steel barriers standing between him and the party, sprinted through traffic coming down the famed avenue along the side of Central Park, and vaulted the second steel barrier.

A source who spoke to Page Six shared that almost a dozen people jumped the protester before he was apprehended and removed from the area.

The moment was a scare for Hollywood veteran Julianne Moore and her partner, fashion designer and filmmaker, Tom Ford, who weren’t far from where the incident occurred.

“Tom instinctively put his arms around Julianne to protect her. He was only about 20 feet away from them,” a witness said.

According to sources, Jeff Bezos’ wife, Lauren Sanchez Bezos, had already walked the red carpet and had been inside for over an hour when the protester arrived.

The Amazon founder had not yet been seen on the red carpet.

The Met Gala is sponsored by the Bezos, who are also honorary chairs of the event. Security in the area has been heavy due to the protests against the American businessman, who is accused of exploitative labour practices.