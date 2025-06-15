By Seyi Babalola

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami were held to a 0-0 draw by Egyptian side Al Ahly on Saturday, as FIFA’s new 32-team tournament began smoothly in front of 60,927 fans in Florida.

Messi was denied a storybook stoppage-time winner when Mohamed El Shenawy tipped his looping drive from 20 yards out onto the crossbar as Miami heaped up the pressure in the final minutes of the game.

Al Ahly, who were cheered on by almost 10,000 fans, were left to rue an early penalty from Egypt international Trezeguet, which was saved by Miami’s Argentine custodian Oscar Ustari.

But the Egyptians also had El Shenawy to thank for another fine save in the dying seconds to keep out a header from Maxi Falcon as Miami pushed for three points in the Group A clash.

For organisers FIFA, who have faced heavy skepticism over the necessity for the tournament, the absence of a goal was the only disappointment on a night that delivered everything else that their president Gianni Infantino had hoped for from the opening night.