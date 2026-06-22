MDCN inducts 70 new Babcock medical doctors as Registrar warns against professional misconduct

By Gabriel Dike

No fewer than 70 newly medical doctors of the Benjaimin Carson Snr. College of Health Medical Sciences, Babcock University (BU), Ilisan-Remo, Ogun State were on Monday inducted by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN).

The 11th induction ceremony was presided over by the Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of MDCN, Prof. Fatima Kyari, who read the riot act to the new medical doctor against professional misconduct.

Prof. Kyari warned 70 newly inducted medical doctors of BU to comply with the rules and regulations of the medical profession to avoid been dragged before the disciplinary committee of MDCN tribunal.

She said the nation has a deficit of medical doctors and that it is the desire of the Tinubu administration to tackle the situation, noting that MDCN is pursuing the mandate.

The registrar tasked the medical doctors to have empathy and compassion in the discharge of their duty and told them they will face challenges but must work hard to overcome the challenges.

Kyari read the MDCN code of conduct and warned the medical doctors to know the rules and regulations guiding the profession to avoid been dragged to the investigative panel or the tribunal.

In his remarks, BU Vice Chancellor, Prof. Afolarin Ojewole said the induction marks not the completion of an academic programme, but the beginning of a lifelong commitment to service, excellence, compassion, and professional responsibility.

The VC reminded the new medical doctors that medicine remains one of society’s most trusted professions, and those who enter it must be prepared to combine scientific competence with integrity, empathy, and a steadfast pledge to human dignity.

His words: “Through years of rigorous academic training, demanding clinical experiences, personal sacrifices, and unrelenting perseverance, you have arrived at this defining moment. By the grace of God, you now stand ready to join the global community of medical professionals entrusted with the responsibility of preserving life, promoting health, and restoring hope.”

Ojewole described the induction as an opportunity to reaffirm the institutional commitment to the vision encapsulated in the university’s GRACE Agenda-a framework that seeks to position Babcock University as a Globally Relevant, Research-Focused, Adventist-Rooted, Competence-Driven, and Entrepreneurial institution.

“The achievements of our graduates today mirror the very essence of this vision. We are committed to producing healthcare professionals who are globally competitive, research-oriented, ethically grounded, professionally competent, and equipped to provide innovative solutions to contemporary healthcare challenges.

“The continued success of Babcock graduates across the world remains a testament to the effectiveness of this commitment. We have witnessed remarkable examples of excellence among our students. Many have distinguished themselves in international academic engagements, demonstrating intellectual, profundity and profer of education success,” the VC stated.

He acknowledged the invaluable role parents played in their wards’ journey, adding that their prayers, sacrifices, encouragement, and steadfast support have helped shape the young professionals.

The Provost, Benjamin Carson Senior College of Health and Medical Science, Prof. Adeola Fowotade, said the medical school commenced in 2011 with 13 students to the remarkable number of medical graduates been inducted.

Fowotade said recently the college has expanded its teaching facilities with the addition of a modern 200-seater lecture theatre in the School of Basic Medical Sciences, as well as another state-of-the-art 250-seater lecture facility complementing its existing 600-seater hall within the college complex.

The provost explained that all existing lecture theatres have also been renovated to provide a more conducive environment for teaching and learning.

She added: “In preparation for resource verification by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MCN), we recently opened our facilities to external peer assessment by senior colleagues with extensive experience in conducting accreditation visits on behalf of the Council. This exercise has further strengthened our resolve to maintain the highest standards in medical education.

“The alumni network of our medical school continues to excel in public and private medical practice, as well as in postgraduate training and professional accomplishments across the globe. The college will soon launch the ORION Wall of Excellence to celebrate the accomplishment of our alumni locally and globally.”

Tope-Awe Esther Omorinsola emerged the overall best medical doctor with ten distinctions while two others recorded 9 distinctions each.

Omorinsola was presented with a portrait and cash of N250, 000 by the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) while the chairman and secretary gave her another N250, 000.