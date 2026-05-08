Mbah lauds Ugwuanyi for sustaining Enugu governorship zoning arrangement

From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Enugu State governor, Dr Peter Mbah, has praised his predecessor, Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for sustaining the governorship zoning arrangement in the state and ensuring a smooth transfer of power from Enugu North Senatorial Zone to Enugu East.

Mbah gave the commendation during the unveiling of a book titled “Zoning of governorship position in Enugu State; evolution, practice and convention (1999–2023)” at the International Conference Centre, Enugu.

Represented by the Commissioner for Information, Malachy Agbo, the governor described the rotational governorship arrangement among the three senatorial districts as a stabilising political culture that had continued to promote peace, fairness and inclusiveness in the state.

He specifically commended Ugwuanyi for respecting the zoning understanding by supporting the transfer of power to Enugu East Senatorial Zone after the completion of his tenure.

Mbah also described the book as an important contribution to political discourse in the state and encouraged residents to study the history and evolution of zoning in Enugu politics.

The book was authored by media experts and public analysts, Dr Uchenna Anioke, Dr Ambrose Igboke, Clinton Umeh and Dr Chikezie Obasi.

Speaking at the event, former Chairman of the Enugu State Traditional Rulers Council, Lawrence Agubuzu, said the rotational governorship arrangement had helped Enugu maintain political stability since the return of democracy in 1999.

“We are saying that Enugu State has three senatorial districts and since the democratic dispensation in 1999, the governorship has moved from one zone to another. It has given us peace in this state,” Agubuzu said.

According to him, many states envied Enugu’s peaceful political atmosphere because the zoning formula had continued to foster equity, understanding and harmony among the people.

Former Minister of Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji, represented by PDP chieftain, Chukwunonye Okereke, said the zoning culture in Enugu was initiated and sustained by the Peoples Democratic Party.

He noted that the arrangement produced former governors Chimaroke Nnamani, Sullivan Chime, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and incumbent governor Peter Mbah from the three senatorial districts between 1999 and 2023.

Representing former Governor Sullivan Chime, Nnamani Atuonwu described the zoning arrangement as an unwritten political convention that had nevertheless succeeded in maintaining balance and peace in the state.

Reviewing the book, Chinedu Onu, Founder of the Michael Okpara Leadership and Entrepreneurial Centre, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, described the publication as a timely intervention on a sensitive political issue.

He said the book examined the evolution of governorship rotation in Enugu State and highlighted how the principles of fairness and equity had shaped political transitions since 1999.

Presenting the book on behalf of the co-authors, Uchenna Anioke said the publication became necessary following the intense debates and misinformation that surrounded the 2023 governorship election in the state.

“Our motivation was to capture the spirit of unity, fairness and mutual understanding that has defined Enugu politics for over 20 years,” Anioke said.