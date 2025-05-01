From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

As Nigerian workers join their counterparts across the world to mark the International Workers’ Day, today, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has outlined demands to the Federal Government while expressing deep concern over the deteriorating economic conditions of workers.

Addressing journalists ahead of today’s May Day, NLC President, Joe Ajaero, reeled out a long list of demands and grievances, ranging from economic policies hurting the working class, to growing insecurity and political interference in labour affairs across the country.

Ajaero described the current state of the Nigerian economy as hostile to workers, noting that the removal of fuel subsidy, Naira devaluation and rising inflation have plunged millions of households into deeper poverty.

He maintained that the current economic trajectory has eroded the value of wages, rendering workers helpless and unable to meet basic needs.

“It is clear that the policies of the government, particularly the ill-timed and unstructured removal of fuel subsidies and the floating of the Naira, have pushed Nigerian workers and their families to the brink,” he said.

The NLC president reiterated the labour union’s position on the new minimum wage, stating that N70, 000 is the barest minimum that workers can accept under the current economic conditions. He argued that the amount, though still insufficient considering the skyrocketing cost of living, could serve as a starting point for negotiation.

Asked what the mood of workers was ahead of May Day, he responded, “Hunger! We are hungry. The minimum wage cannot buy a bag of rice. If you are sincere and you go to work every day, 20 days, your salary is gone on transportation.

“We are not asking for luxury. We are simply demanding a wage that allows a worker to live a dignified life, pay rent, feed their families, send their children to school, and transport themselves to work.”

He said that even this figure would need to be adjusted periodically to keep pace with inflation and market forces.

“If the government can effectively implement some of the measures they have put in place -such as the N70, 000 minimum wage, the CNG transport system, and the students’ loan- then one can say that the renewed hope idea is working. I think the foundation has been laid, but we need the real implementation of these,” he stated.

On energy and transport, he criticised the government’s failure to deliver on the promised palliatives to cushion the effect of subsidy removal. He cited the delay in rolling out Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) infrastructure and vehicles, which was supposed to provide affordable alternatives to petrol-powered transportation.

“They promised us CNG buses. Where are they? They promised wage awards. Many states have not implemented anything. The promises made last year have remained largely on paper,” he said.

He called on the Federal Government to accelerate the implementation of energy reforms, especially in the transportation sector, to alleviate the burden on workers who spend a significant portion of their income on transportation.

Ajaero also raised concerns over the inconsistencies in salary payments and implementation of wage awards across various states and federal agencies. He noted that many state governments have either failed to implement the approved wage increases or are paying workers below the agreed minimum wage, thereby violating labour agreements.

He pointed out that the disparities in the federal and state public service salary structures were unacceptable and called for immediate harmonisation, including a review of salary step progression and grade levels to ensure equity.

The NLC president further urged the government to reform the country’s tax regime, which he said unfairly targets the poor while allowing multinational corporations and political elite to evade taxes.

“It is only in Nigeria that someone earning N50, 000 a month is taxed heavily while the real billionaires are not paying their fair share. This system must change,” he said.

Additionally, the labour leader condemned the growing state of insecurity in many parts of the country, which he said not only affects productivity but, also, endangers the lives of workers, especially those in rural communities and high-risk professions.

He also criticised the decay in the health and education sectors, lamenting that many workers can no longer afford basic healthcare or quality education for their children. Turning to internal challenges within the labour movement, he decried the increasing political interference in union activities, particularly in Rivers and Edo states. He accused state governors of undermining the autonomy of the trade unions, suppressing workers’ voices, and in some cases, promoting parallel union leadership to create division.

“In Rivers State, we are witnessing a complete breakdown of labour-government relations. Retirees are not being paid, union meetings are disrupted, and workers’ rights are trampled upon. In Edo, we are dealing with a crisis of leadership instigated by the state government,” he alleged.

He urged the Federal Government to call erring state governors to order and protect the rights of workers as enshrined in the Constitution to prevent the escalation of events in those states. He further stated the status of no May Day celebrations in the states still stands. He challenged the government to prioritise social services in its spending plans and cut waste in governance.