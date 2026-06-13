First Lady urges protection, health access for Nigerians with albinism on International Albinism Awareness Day 2026

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

On International Albinism Awareness Day 2026, First Lady of Nigeria, Oluremi Tinubu has urged citizens to step up protection, healthcare access and social inclusion for persons living with albinism.

In a message released Saturday, June 13, 2026, to commemorate the day themed “Demanding Our Rights: Protect Our Skin, Preserve Our Lives,” the First Lady highlighted the persistent discrimination, stigma and health risks that many Nigerians with albinism face. “Persons living with albinism continue to face discrimination, stigma, and health challenges, particularly the high risk of skin cancer,” she said.

Mrs. Tinubu noted that prolonged sun exposure and limited access to essential protective resources — including sunscreen, protective clothing, regular skin screenings and treatment services — heighten vulnerability for people with albinism.

She called for strengthened health services and broader inclusion measures to address those gaps.

“I call on us to continue to promote inclusion, protect the rights of persons with albinism, strengthen access to healthcare services, and create a society where every individual is treated with fairness, love, respect, and equal opportunity,” the First Lady said.

In her statement, she joins international and local campaigns that this year emphasise rights-based responses and practical protections for people with albinism.

International Albinism Awareness Day is observed annually on June 13 to raise awareness about albinism, promote protection of the rights of persons with albinism, and encourage measures that reduce health risks and social stigma.