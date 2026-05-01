A global humanitarian organisation, De Norsemen Klub International (DNKI), has paid glowing tribute to workers across the world.
The Lagos State chapter, also known as the Tamandu Marine Patrol, decried the undignified conditions of many workers in Nigeria, declaring that the Nigerian worker deserves the best.
In a goodwill message jointly issued to commemorate this year’s Workers’ Day, Charles Ubani, the Chairman, and Pius Ogwuilu, the Public Relations Officer, said the Lagos State chapter proudly celebrates and honours the resilience, dedication, and unwavering spirit of all workers across the nation.
The group praised the recent welfare package unveiled for workers by the Federal Government but urged employers of labour in both the public and private sectors of the economy to put workers first.
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According to them, as the primary drivers of the economy, those who toil day and night to keep the system running should receive commensurate welfare to enable them to give their best.
“Today, we recognise the men and women whose daily efforts drive the engine of progress. Those who, through commitment and sacrifice, continue to build and sustain both the public and private sectors of our great country.
“Your contributions are the foundation upon which growth, stability, and development stand. In every office, field, factory, and institution, your impact is seen, felt, and deeply appreciated.
“As we celebrate you, we encourage all workers to remain steadfast, hopeful, and committed to excellence, knowing that your labour is not in vain,” the DNKI stated.