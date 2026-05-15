Many children feared abducted as Boko Haram invades Borno school

Boko Haram terrorists on Friday invaded Mussa Primary and Junior Secondary School in Askira-Uba Local Government Area of Borno State, where many schoolchildren were feared abducted.

It was learnt that the terrorists stormed the school on motorcycles less than 30 minutes after troops left Mussa community, which is located on the edge of the infamous Sambisa Forest.

Deputy Speaker of the Borno State House of Assembly, Hon. Abdullahi Askira, who also hails from Askira-Uba Local Government Area, confirmed the school invasion.

However, he said information about abduction of school students remains sketchy as of press time.

“Information at my disposal was that many of the students fled into the bush, but I don’t have details of those abducted yet.

“It is also disheartening that the incident took place barely some few minutes after troops on patrol left the community; this signifies that the insurgents or the attackers were spying on the movement of troops before they struck,” the Deputy Speaker said.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Borno State Police Command, ASP Nahum Daso could not be immediately reached for confirmation.