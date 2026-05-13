Mamman: Ex-minister sentenced to 75 years imprisonment over N33.8bn fraud

A Federal High Court in Abuja has sentenced former Minister of Power Saleh Mamman to 75 years imprisonment over a N33.8 billion fraud linked to the Mambilla and Zungeru hydroelectric power projects.

Justice James Omotosho delivered the judgment on Wednesday after finding Mamman guilty on a 12-count charge bordering on corruption, money laundering and diversion of public funds tied to the power projects.

The court held that the prison terms would run consecutively, bringing the total sentence to 75 years.

Justice Omotosho also ordered that the jail term would begin from the day Mamman is arrested, directing all security agencies across the country to apprehend the former minister wherever he is found.

The judge further ruled that all monies and properties recovered from Mamman should be permanently forfeited to the Federal Government.

The court also ordered the former minister to refund the outstanding balance from the alleged N33.8 billion fraud linked to the Mambilla and Zungeru hydroelectric power projects.

The conviction marks one of the heaviest corruption-related sentences handed to a former cabinet member in recent years, amid ongoing anti-corruption prosecutions involving former public office holders in Nigeria.

Mamman served as Minister of Power under former President Muhammadu Buhari before leaving office in 2021.