“Mama APC” dumps APC, joins NDC in Abia

From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Abia State, popularly known as “Mama APC”, Sen Nkechi Nwaogu, has dumped the party and joined the National Democratic Congress.

Nwaogu, an Abia Central Senatorial District aspirant in the just-concluded party primaries, said her decision to leave the APC was a result of what she described as the “shenanigans” witnessed during the party’s recently concluded primaries in the state.

The former Pro-Chancellor of the University of Calabar participated in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) primaries for the Abia Central Senatorial District held on Thursday.

Sen. Nwaogu is contesting in the NDC race for the Abia Central Senatorial District seat alongside one of the major contenders, Emeka Nwankpa, and three other aspirants.

Speaking on the telephone, the former House of Representatives member confirmed her resignation from the APC and her membership of the NDC.

She also confirmed her participation in the NDC primaries as an aspirant for the Abia Central Senatorial District seat.

She expressed optimism that she would secure the party’s ticket after the primaries.