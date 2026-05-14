Maikaba, Uwejamomere name assistants as U20, U17 camps resume in Abuja

15 May 2026 12:37 am WAT

Rapheal By
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Newly-appointed Head Coach of Nigeria’s U20 men’s national team, Abdu Maikaba, has named his backroom staff as preparations begin for the upcoming WAFU B U20 Boys Championship.

Maikaba selected Ortega Deniran as first assistant coach, Abdullahi Biffo as second assistant, and Usman Mohammed as goalkeepers’ trainer as he sets out to rebuild a competitive Flying Eagles squad.

The former assistant coach of the two-time FIFA World Cup silver-medallist Flying Eagles and ex-Nigeria league tactician announced his technical crew on Thursday, ahead of the team’s resumption of camp in Abuja on Sunday, May 17.

The Flying Eagles will begin preparations for the WAFU B U20 Championship scheduled for July. The tournament also serves as a qualifier for the 2025 Africa U20 Cup of Nations, where Nigeria will aim to strengthen its record as seven-time champions.

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In a parallel development, newly-appointed U17 men’s head coach, Eboboritse Uwejamomere, has also unveiled his technical team as preparations gather momentum for the Golden Eaglets’ campaign.

Uwejamomere appointed Olumide Joseph Ajibolade as first assistant coach, Mohammed Kalli Kachala as second assistant, and Abdullahi Isa as goalkeepers’ trainer.

The Golden Eaglets are targeting a return to the FIFA U17 World Cup finals and a push for a sixth global title as they prepare for the WAFU B U17 Boys Championship in September, which doubles as a qualifier for the Africa U17 Cup of Nations.

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