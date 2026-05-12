LSSTF donates kits to Armed Forces

By Christopher Oji

Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF), under the leadership of Executive Secretary, Dr Ayodele Ogunsan, yesterday donated bulletproof vests and helmets to the Nigerian military.

The logistics were received by Army, Navy and Air Force commanders in the state.

Dr Ogunsan said the Fund would continue to deepen its commitment to national security through deliberate investments in operational support for frontline agencies safeguarding Lagos and Nigeria at large.

Ogunsan hosted the commanders of 9 Brigade Nigerian Army, NNS Beecroft of the Nigerian Navy and 651 Base Services Group of the Nigerian Air Force in Lagos, reaffirming the Fund’s unwavering commitment to strengthening security architecture and operational efficiency across the state.

The high-level military generals’ visit, held at the LSSTF headquarters, Alausa Secretariat, Ikeja, featured the presentation of critical security equipment to the three military formations as part of ongoing efforts to support frontline personnel in safeguarding lives and property.

The bulletproof vests and helmets were received by the Commander, 9 Brigade Nigerian Army, Brig.-Gen. Ayokunle Olufemi Owolabi; the Commander, NNS Beecroft, Commodore Aiwuyor Adams-Aliu; and the Commander, 651 Base Services Group, Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Mohammed Imam.

During the visit, Ogunsan formally donated 50 bulletproof vests and 50 ballistic helmets each to the Nigerian Army’s 9 Brigade, the Nigerian Navy’s NNS Beecroft and the Nigerian Air Force’s 651 Base Services Group.

Speaking during the presentation, Ogunsan described the military commanders as “the people who keep our nation safe,” while commending the Armed Forces for their sacrifices and contributions to maintaining peace and security in Lagos and across the country.

He assured the service chiefs of LSSTF’s continuous support, stressing that the Fund remains committed to ensuring that security agencies operating in Lagos are adequately equipped to discharge their responsibilities effectively and seamlessly.

He said: “Whatever it requires to ensure that Lagos stays safe, we will continue to provide that support accordingly.”

He also disclosed that the new LSSTF office complex, expected to be completed in October, would further strengthen collaboration with the security agencies, noting that the facility would serve as a “second office” for the armed forces in Lagos.

He further assured the commanders that requests made through the Lagos State Security Council and other operational needs brought to the attention of the Fund would receive prompt attention, emphasising that the LSSTF places high value on its partnership with the military.

Responding on behalf of the three service commanders, Brig.-Gen. Owolabi thanked the Lagos State Government and the LSSTF for their unwavering support to the armed forces, describing the intervention as a significant boost to ongoing security operations.

He assured Lagosians that the military would continue to work collaboratively to sustain peace, strengthen security operations and ensure that Lagos remains safe and secure for residents, businesses and investors.

The service commanders also commended the LSSTF for its consistent interventions and support, describing the gesture as timely, impactful and vital to ongoing security operations within Lagos and beyond.

“In every thriving society, security remains the invisible infrastructure upon which peace, prosperity and development are built. Beyond weapons and warfare, the true strength of a nation lies in the collective resolve of institutions, citizens and strategic partners to protect lives and sustain stability.”