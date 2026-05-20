LP primaries: Screening committee drills gubernatorial aspirants

From Idu Jude, Abuja

Ahead of the forthcoming Labour Party primary elections across the nation, the Senator Nenadi Usman-led screening committee has kicked off the process of selecting qualified candidates vying for various positions, with the screening of four gubernatorial aspirants on the first day.

The committee, earlier, during its inauguration, vowed to ensure that only qualified candidates are selected for the positions, in line with the equity and justice the party represents.

Prince Chioma Chinwo, a gubernatorial aspirant from Rivers State, commended the committee’s work, adding that the LP had remained a formidable force despite setbacks. “I have been a member of this party for over 15 years now, and as a grassroots person, I think the structure remains.”

He vowed to change the political landscape of Rivers State if elected.

Also speaking, Chief Ben Nsit Ubiem, a gubernatorial aspirant from Akwa Ibom State, emphasised that the Labour Party is a party for the masses, which came to kill political godfatherism in Nigeria.

Hon. Gaza Jonathan Gbefwi, who is gunning for the Nasarawa State governorship, expressed confidence on the basis of being a native of the state. “You see, I’m privileged to be an indigene of Nasarawa, and by the special grace of God, I have been a member of the party for years now.”

Hon. Moses Sunday, a gubernatorial aspirant from Taraba State, said consultation is key in his state as he is still working to ensure that he gets the ticket. “By next week, I will be making myself available to the media. But for now, we are still consulting even when the screening process”

Screening continues today for the House of Representatives aspirants, while that of senatorial aspirants takes place on Friday.

The screening exercise continues until next week, after the Sallah holidays, and will be concluded before the party primaries, which begin on the 27th of May.