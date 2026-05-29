LP celebrates Gov. Otti, says he remains best leader ever

From Idu Jude, Abuja

The Labour Party says the leader of the party and Governor of Abia State, Alex Chioma Otti, remains the best that the party has got since 2023 general elections.

The party in a congratulatory massage on Friday, in celebrating his third anniversary in office, stated that Governor Otti remains the finest outcome of the party’s 2023 electoral outing, and in the last three years, he has continued to demonstrate that the Labour Party truly governs with a difference.

The statement further highlighted, “His outstanding performance in office, widely acknowledged by several rating organisations across the country, has earned him the reputation of being Nigeria’s best performing governor. As a party, we are proud that the nation’s most impactful governor today is a product of the Labour Party.

“As the 2027 general elections gradually approach, we are confident that the good people of Abia State will reward his remarkable leadership, bold reforms and transformative strides across critical sectors of the state economy.

“The party is particularly delighted that despite distractions and needless opposition from individuals and forces that held Abia State hostage for over two decades before his rescue mission, Governor Otti has remained focused, resolute and committed to delivering purposeful governance to the people.

“We congratulate him on this milestone and wish him greater success in his continued service to the people of Abia State.”