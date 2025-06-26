From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Imo State Government has launched the Light up Imo Project, a comprehensive initiative aimed at ensuring stable electricity across all parts of the state before the end of the year.

Governor Hope Uzodimma, who made the disclosure in his scorecard he presented at the State Assembly, noted that to drive the project, the government has established the Ministry of Power and enacted the Imo State Electricity Reform Law which will ensure the establishment of the State Electricity Regulatory Commission (ISERC), which, in turn, will oversee the regulation of electricity generation and distribution in the state. The Orashi Electricity Company Ltd, he added, has been issued a power generation and distribution license, and has signed a Memorandum of Agreement with the state government and all 27 local governments, to deliver power across the state.

Similarly, the governor noted that contracts have been awarded for the upgrade and development of transmission and distribution infrastructure, including the construction of a 50km, 132kV transmission line from Egbu to Orlu, and a 15km, 33kV line to New Owerri.

He further disclosed that the state government has secured a 63MVA, 132/33kV Mobitra transmission substation from the federal government, which is currently being installed.

To further boost its completion this year, Uzodimma said, “Completion of the transmission line (50km) from Egbu to Orlu is expected to be commissioned within six months of the arrival of materials from China.”

In addition, the governor disclosed that a 15km, 33kV line to New Owerri and the injection substation are expected to be commissioned shortly after the arrival of equipment in July.

“The Light up Imo Project is a significant step towards ensuring stable electricity in Imo State, and the government has demonstrated its commitment to making this vision a reality,” Uzodimma declared.