From Scholastica Hir, Makurdi

Benue State governor, Hyacinth Alia, has inspected three major industrial projects, which are the Bensono Concentrate Plant, Benva Juice Factory, and Motorcycle Assembly Plant, ahead of their planned commissioning.

The governor, who was accompanied by the deputy governor of the state, Sam Ode, and Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Alfred Emberga, expressed satisfaction with the readiness of the facilities.

He described the projects as milestones in Benue’s industrialisation efforts.

Alia commended the management of Benue Investment and Property Company (BIPC), led by Group Managing Director, Dr Raymond Asemakaha, for delivering the projects promptly.

“This fourth year is our year of commissioning, and I hope President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will graciously commission these projects for us,” he said.

The governor noted that the concentrate and juice factories would reduce post-harvest losses and provide markets for local fruit farmers.

“Our farmers have suffered greatly over the years. These factories will change that narrative,” he said.

He urged farmers to increase production, assuring them of sustainable markets.

The governor also inspected 525 motorcycles assembled under a partnership between the Benue State Government and a Chinese firm.

Earlier, Asemakaha said the projects were designed to add value to agricultural produce, reduce losses and create jobs.

“We want to add value to what our farmers produce and drastically reduce post-harvest losses,” he said.

He added that both factories were ready for immediate production after commissioning.