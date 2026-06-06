Ebonyi Central Senatorial primary: Supporters protest at NDC office, demand restoration of C-Sagas’ mandate

…Say delay in release of results encouraging manipulation

…Party will look into agitations, ensure the right thing is done- NDC Publicity Secretary

Over 1,000 supporters of Architect Christian Asaga Nwali (popularly known as C-Sagas), Friday, staged a peaceful protest at the Abuja offices of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), over the conduct of the Ebonyi Central Senatorial district primary election held on May 29, 2026.

The supporters of C-Sagas alleged there are rumours that the leadership of the party in Ebonyi State are making plans to declare Prof. Bernard Odoh winner of the primary election, saying the party should put the rumours to rest by declaring the result of the primary election with C-Sagas as the winner.

The protesters, under the umbrella of Ebonyi Sons and Daughters in Politics, carried placards with inscriptions such as: C-Sagas won fair & square, our mandate, our voice, our vote is for OK and C-Sagas, NDC: Respect Ebonyi Central voters, Arch. Christian Nwali – the people’s choice, mothers of Ebonyi demand justice for C-Sagas, correct the wrong in Ebonyi Central, #JusticeForEbonyiCentral, C-Sagas= people’s mandate, Ebonyi Central has spoken= C-Sagas, among others.

They demanded that the mandate they gave to C-Sagas should be restored and not be stolen with the delay in declaring the primary election results.

Addressing journalists at the NDC offices, after submitting a letter to the party, Leader of the group, Mrs Joy Ewa, appealed to the NDC National Leader, Senator Seriake Dickson, the Presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, and other leaders of the party, to urgently intervene to ensure that the people’s mandate are not stolen, saying C-Sagas clearly won the primary election.

She said that Ebonyi Central Senatorial Zone comprises Ikwo, Ezza North, Ezza South, and Ishielu Local Government Areas, but that historically, Ezza has occupied the Senate position for over twenty years, while Ishielu has held it for approximately eight years, whereas Ikwo, has never produced a Senator from the zone.

She said that for equity, fairness, and political balance, C-Sagas, who hails from Ikwo, should be given the opportunity to represent Ebonyi South as the candidate of the NDC, especially as he was widely voted by the people during the primary election.

She said: “We, the members of Ebonyi Sons and Daughters in Politics, write with deep concern and unwavering commitment to the growth, unity, and electoral success of our great party, the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC).

“We respectfully seek the urgent attention and intervention of the National Leader, the National Chairman, our distinguished Presidential Candidate, Mr Peter Obi, and all well-meaning members of our party regarding a matter of great importance in Ebonyi State.

“As loyal party members who believe in fairness, justice, transparency, and the democratic values that our party represents, we are compelled to formally protest what appears to be the manipulation of the Ebonyi Central Senatorial ticket, which was duly contested and won by our great son and respected leader, Architect Chief Christian Asaga Nwali (C-Sagas).

“It has come to our attention that despite emerging as the rightful winner, the outcome has allegedly been altered and the ticket reassigned to Professor Bernard Odoh. This development has generated widespread concern among party faithful and supporters across Ebonyi State.

“We wish to make it abundantly clear that Chief C. Sagas is not seeking what does not belong to him. Rather, he seeks only the mandate that was legitimately earned through the democratic process.

“Furthermore, considerations of equity, fairness, and political balance strongly support his candidature. Ebonyi Central Senatorial Zone comprises Ikwo, Ezza North, Ezza South, and Ishielu Local Government Areas. Historically, Ezza has occupied the Senate position for over twenty years, while Ishielu has held it for approximately eight years. Ikwo, however, has never produced a Senator from the zone.”

She added: “It is therefore only fair and just that the opportunity be extended to Ikwo, from where Chief C. Sagas hails. We are equally concerned that Professor Bernard Odoh and the current representative of Ezza North/Ishielu Federal Constituency are both from Ezza North. Such an arrangement raises serious questions about equitable representation and the party’s commitment to inclusiveness and fairness.

“Additionally, there are growing concerns among party members regarding the political activities and affiliations of certain individuals, including Professor Bernard Odoh & Chief Edwin Nwonu. These concerns have created uncertainty among party faithful and have the potential to undermine the confidence and unity required for electoral success in Ebonyi State.

“We therefore appeal to the National Leadership of our great party to carefully review this matter in the interest of justice, fairness, party cohesion, and electoral victory.

“As son’s and daughter who have consistently worked for the advancement of democracy and the success of our party, we believe that restoring the mandate to the duly elected winner, Chief C. Sagas, will strengthen the confidence of party members and demonstrate the values of integrity and justice that our presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, represents.

“We respectfully urge the National Leader, National Chairman, Presidential Candidate, and all stakeholders to intervene without delay and ensure that justice is done.

“A united and transparent party is better positioned to achieve victory at all levels of elections in Ebonyi State and across Nigeria. We thank you for your attention and anticipated intervention.”

Addressing journalists after receiving a copy of the protest letter, the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the NDC, Hon. Abdulmumin Ohiare Abdulsalam, said that the party will look into the raised issues and ensure that the right thing is done.

He explained that the delay in announcing the results of the primary election in different wards of the country is as a result of the NDC wanting to get things right, saying the party is relatively new and is having teething problems as many parties.

He assured the protesters that the party will not betray the trust of Nigerians, advising aspirants to be patient with the party and not heighten tension by demanding for immediate release of results, whereas the party is still trying to get things right.

He said: “I just received a petition from these protesters, who are obviously dedicated members of our party. They brought their cries, whether rightly or wrongly, to the national leadership of the party. My response to it is that justice will be done. It’s an appeal for the right thing to be done. I wouldn’t have wanted to grant this interview, but there are a lot of allegations making their rounds against the leadership of the party.

“A lot of people are spreading unfounded rumours and a lot of apprehension, mass hysteria over the pending results of the primaries that have not yet been announced. I can assure you that the national leadership is under this. Senator Seriake Dickson is a man who believes that people’s cries must be heard at all times.

“The party followers that have assembled here today are his children and I believe that he’s going to listen to their cries, examine all issues from all perspectives, and see how their feelings, I mean, how their concerns can be addressed.

“So I am sure that something will be done about their complaint. We’ve seen the crowds that are gathered here. It’s a normal thing in a democracy. They are expressing their democratic rights, rights to be heard, and of course, rights to demand accountability and action on other issues that are of germane concern to them. So I can assure you that the national leadership is working quietly to see how the matter can be addressed.

“The delay is not deliberate, it’s just incidental because from day one, we thought we would be able to announce the results so that everybody will know who has won and who has lost. In a democracy, people must win. Some other must lose out. But those who lose out, we believe, will still be winners tomorrow.

“So we are not afraid to release the list, neither do we have any hidden agenda. The issue is this, there are some technicalities, some areas that we are trying to reconcile. We don’t want to make mistakes. We don’t want to announce the wrong persons, when the right persons are there. The party doesn’t want any candidate to be shortchanged. No, we cannot give a clear timeline.”

He added: “We want a peaceful post-primary atmosphere in the party. We want to unite the party. And in trying to unite the party in this very trying moment, every party has got a trying moment of its own. So even the ruling party normally have a lot of challenges regarding their primaries and there are some fallouts here and there. So we are, of course, a new party. There are challenges that we are very, very unfamiliar with.

“So a whole lot of things are happening, a lot of undercurrents that you people may not be able to know. But I can assure you that the party is on top of the situation. And the situation will be resolved, everybody will be okay. We used to say OK movement, So everybody will be OK at the end of the day.

“That’s why I said we cannot give a clear timeline, but the outcome of it will be announced, but it will not be long. The advice to aspirants on behalf of the party is that all aspirants should remain calm and patient. All these apprehensions here and there, you know, hysteria, rumour making, you know, I don’t think is the best. We are creating more problems than solutions.

“We are a party who believes in offering people the best. We believe in justice, we believe in equity, transparency. And I can assure you, nobody is trying to change anybody. Our national officers are some of the most disciplined officers you’ll find anywhere in the world. And that’s why you can see our party, we are making, you know, a lot of progress within a very short time.

“We are a party driven by ideology and we are not ready to compromise our ideology no matter whose ox is gored. We are not a party that is driven by sentiments or selfish agenda. The national leader, as you all know, is a man of unblemished record. And he is truly committed to the opposition politics. For that reason, he is not ready to compromise anything to make sure that the party gives the best.”