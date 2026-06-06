Probe Fayose, Igboho’s claims on insecurity, groups tell FG

By Kehinde Aderemi

The Amalgamated Muslim Rights Concern (AMURIC) and the Concerned Fulani People of Nigeria (TCFPN) ,yesterday called on the Federal Government, security agencies and the Oyo State Government to urgently investigate recent public statements made by Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo (Igboho), and former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, over insecurity in the South-West.

In a joint statement signed by representatives of the two groups, Ibrahim Agunbiade and Ibrahim Barkindo Chubado, respectively, they expressed concern over allegations surrounding the recent kidnapping of schoolchildren in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

According to them, Igboho publicly alleged that certain politicians were behind insecurity in the region and stated that he was prepared to name those involved.

Similarly, Fayose allegedly claimed during a national television interview that Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde had a role in orchestrating the kidnapping.

The groups noted that more than 48 hours after the statements were made, relevant authorities had yet to respond or initiate investigations.

They described the silence as troubling, given the gravity of the allegations and the worsening insecurity across the country.

The organisations also expressed concern that although the claims may be politically motivated, they should be ignored because of their implications for national security.

They stressed that Muslim and Fulani communities have frequently been blamed and stigmatised for acts of insecurity nationwide.

The groups, however, described the allegations as significant and deserving of thorough investigation.

AMURIC and TCFPN therefore urged the Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies to invite Fayose and Igboho to provide evidence and disclose information in their possession.

They maintained that transparent and lawful handling of the claims would help restore public confidence and reduce ethnic and religious tensions.