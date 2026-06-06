Group urges NDC to stay firm amid Ebonyi Central protests

A group of eminent personalities in the Ebonyi State Chapter of the Nigerian Democratic Congress, NDC, Ebonyi Integrity Group, (EIG) has condemned the desperation by some individuals to dent the credibility of last week’s yet-to-be-announced primary election in Ebonyi Central Senatorial District, alleging that the youths and women were rented by a federal lawmaker from the zone who is insipidly desperate for political survival ahead of the January 16th, 2027 Presidential and National Assembly elections.

Reacting to the peaceful protests at the party’s national Secretariat in a statement issued today in Abuja, the National Coordinator of the group, Chief Maxwell Onwe and the National Publicity Secretary, Friday Ogboji Nweke decried what they described as perturbing desperation by a certain federal lawmaker from the Senatorial zone to discredit the yet-to-be-determined outcome of the election and sow seeds of discord and disunity, including perpetuating blackmails against the Ebonyi NDC stakeholders and national leadership.

The statement reads in part, “We have watched trending videos of some youths and women who claimed to be protesting against the primary election in the Ebonyi Central Senatorial zone which was keenly contested between Professor Benard Odoh and Arch. Christian Asaga Nwali – both eminently qualified aspirants for the position of Ebonyi Central Senate and for which announcement of results are officially being awaited as directed by the Party’s leadership.

“Whereas we do not wish to adorn non-party members ostensibly rented from the suburbs or Mararaba and Nyanya who have no business whatsoever in the Ebonyi 2027 elections with any garb of relevance or recognition, we urge the national leadership of our great party to ignore the protests as it is the handiwork of a federal lawmaker from the zone who is fast losing sleep over whoever becomes the flag-bearer of the main opposition NDC in the January 16th, 2027 National Assembly elections.

“From the inability of the so-called leader of the rented demonstrators to read out a handed script in a simple and clear language to the Northern-biased choruses heard at the background, we did not need to consult a native doctor to know they were hired from the slumps of the FCT neighbourhood.

”However, it has become deeply concerning that the same lawmaker strongly suspected to be behind the protest who had recently boasted to be both an ‘oracle’ and an ‘institution’ in his bid to demonstrate his power and might to get re-elected appears to be resorting to desperate antics to perhaps get re-elected unopposed. Such can never be possible in a democratic setting like ours that allows for both the right to freedom of contests and aspirations and indeed a plurality of ideas and opinions.

“Perhaps, this group will need to remind him and indeed, all those who are being used to sow seeds of discords within the Party and beyond that the horse is prepared for battle, but victory ultimately belongs to God. Power, as they often refrain belongs to no other but God!

“Though not as a matter of concern especially as the Party is yet to officially announce winners of last week’s primary elections across the 36 States and the FCT, we kindly crave the indulgence of our national leaders; especially Their Excellencies, Senator Henry Seriake Dickson, Mr. Peter Obi, Senator Dr. Sam Egwu, Engr. Fidelis Nwankwo and indeed, the NWC and SWC members of our great Party to remain firm and focused in their determination towards building a new Nigeria that is possible under the Obi-Kwankwaso movement”, the statement further added.

The group reiterated that the current ploy to distract the party with protests was part of the last kick of some panicky politicians in the ruling APC after the plot of spending big to influence the eventual outcome of the exercise flopped fantastically.

“The fantastic failure of big money spenders within the ruling party who felt they could use money to influence the party’s decision and directions towards ensuring that winners were not robbed of their mandate especially following diligently the Party’s guidelines and committee’s recommendations is the reason behind the current rentage of individuals to protest an election they do not even know the name of the Party. Again, we urge the party to please kindly ignore these antics of some desperate politicians.