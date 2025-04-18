By Seyi Babalola

Usman Ododo, the Governor of Kogi, has felicitated Christians on the occasion of this year’s Easter celebration and also urged Nigerians to continue supporting the development efforts of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as he leads the nation through a crucial period of reform and repositioning.

In a statement signed by the governor on Friday, Ododo enjoined Christians in the state to reflect on the values of sacrifice, love, unity, and renewal during this period.

The governor stated that the season reminds us of the power of hope, the triumph of light over darkness, and the boundless possibilities that lie ahead when we work together in unity and faith.

The statement reads: “As we join Christians across the world to celebrate the resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ, I extend my warmest greetings and best wishes to you all.

“Easter is not only a time of joy and celebration, but also a moment for sober reflection on the values of sacrifice, love, unity, and renewal.

“I therefore urge every son and daughter of Kogi State to reflect deeply on the true meaning of Easter and to rededicate ourselves to the ideals that bind us as one people.

“Let us use this sacred season to pray fervently for the unity and prosperity of our dear State and our beloved country, Nigeria. Our strength lies in our togetherness, and our future will be brighter when we build it together, brick by brick, hand in hand.

“As your Governor, I wish to assure you of my unwavering commitment to building a safe, inclusive, and prosperous Kogi State. We are focused on delivering impactful governance, sustaining peace, and attracting investments that will transform the socio-economic landscape of our dear state.

“I also call on you to continue supporting the development efforts of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, as he leads our nation through a crucial period of reform and repositioning. Kogi State remains steadfast in its support for Mr. President’s Renewed Hope Agenda, and we are confident that the path he is charting will yield lasting progress for all Nigerians.

“May this Easter bring peace to our communities, strength to our bonds, and hope to every heart.”