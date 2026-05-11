Lawal wins FG’s award on inclusive governance, social protection

Governor Dauda Lawal has won the Federal Government’s excellence award on inclusive governance and social protection delivery in Zamfara State.

The award was presented by the National Social Safety Nets Coordinating Office (NASSCO).

The governor received the award at the NASSCO stakeholder engagement with local government chairmen, held at the Transcorp Congress Hall, Abuja.

NASSCO, a Federal Government agency under the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, implements social safety-net programmes to protect and empower vulnerable populations.

In his remarks at the stakeholder engagement, Governor Lawal commended the Federal Government of Nigeria, the World Bank and other development partners for supporting ongoing reforms to strengthen Nigeria’s social protection architecture.

He said, “I must commend the expansion of the National Social Register and the integration of the National Identification Number (NIN) to improve transparency, efficiency, and accountability in service delivery.

“This engagement is timely and strategic. In Nigeria, especially in conflict-affected states like Zamfara, social protection has shifted from welfare to a vital tool for governance, security, poverty reduction, and community resilience.

“In Zamfara State, insecurity causes displacement, livelihood disruptions, food insecurity, and economic impacts, increasing vulnerability of women, children, the displaced, disabled, and rural communities.

“Social protection interventions must be better coordinated, transparent, data-driven, and targeted to ensure resources reach those who need them most.

“Zamfara State supports efforts to enhance coordination among Federal, State, and Local Government, and to strengthen collaboration with development partners and agencies involved in social protection.”

Presenting the award of excellence to Governor Lawal, Dr Funmi Olotu, the National Coordinator of NASSCO, stated that the recognition reflects his administration’s efforts and dedication to improving social protection and promoting inclusive governance.