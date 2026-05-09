Lamine Yamal best of his generation – Messi

09 May 2026 7:49 am WAT

John Ogunsemore By
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Lamine Yamal

Lamine Yamal

Enugu State

Barcelona legend, Lionel Messi has described Lamine Yamal as the best of his generation.

Messi gave the verdict as Yamal, who took over his No. 10 shirt at Camp Nou, continues his impressive displays that earned him second spot in the Ballon d’Or ratings last season.

The 18-year-old winger continues to draw comparisons to Messi because of his left foot, La Masia roots, dazzling dribbling, vision, and confidence in one-on-one situations.

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The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner spoke highly of Yamal at an Adidas event this week.

”There is a new generation of footballers who are very good and who have many years ahead of them, but if I have to choose one because of age, for what he has done so far and for the future he may have, he is Lamine. There’s no doubt, for me he’s the best,” Messi said.

Currently suffering from a hamstring injury, Yamal is on course to clinch his third La Liga title this season before heading to the World Cup in June.

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