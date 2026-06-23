Lagos unveils new generation of creative stars at Eko Arts competition

Fresh creative talents have emerged from basic, secondary and tertiary institutions across Lagos State following the grand finale of the Eko Schools Arts and Crafts Competition 2.0.

The competition, organised by the Lagos State Government, showcased the artistic ingenuity of students who competed in various categories, including painting, drawing, sculpture, beadwork, textile design, leatherwork, digital art and upcycling.

Speaking at the prize presentation ceremony yesterday, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs Bopo Oyekan-Ismaila, described the event as a celebration of creativity, innovation, culture and the limitless potential of young Lagosians.

She said the competition remains a flagship initiative of the state government aimed at discovering, nurturing and showcasing artistic talents among students across Lagos.

According to her, the 2026 edition attracted 489 registered participants, while 132 contestants eventually submitted entries from schools across the five divisions of the state and selected tertiary institutions.

“The quality, originality and creativity displayed by the participants were remarkable. Today is not merely a competition finale; it is a celebration of creativity, innovation, culture and the boundless potential of young Lagosians,” she said.

The competition’s theme, “This Is Lagos”, challenged participants to creatively interpret the state’s identity, heritage, resilience, innovation and diversity.

Oyekan-Ismaila noted that the artworks successfully reflected Lagos’ cultural heritage, vibrant communities, entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to sustainability.

She commended all participants, stressing that every artwork represented dedication, imagination and hard work.

“Beyond the prizes and awards, every participant deserves recognition. Every artwork tells a unique story, and every student who expressed creativity through art is a winner,” she added.

The Permanent Secretary also praised the panel of judges for ensuring a transparent selection process and acknowledged the support provided by principals, teachers, school administrators, parents and guardians.

Special recognition was given to Damilola Ayinde-Marshal, initiator of the Eko Schools Arts and Crafts Competition, for creating a platform that continues to open opportunities for emerging creative talents in the state.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to strengthening arts education, skills development and mentorship programmes, Oyekan-Ismaila said the creative industry has become a major driver of economic growth, innovation, employment and global recognition.

Chairman of the Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Hon. Bonu Solomon, said the competition was designed to encourage self-reliance among students through arts and crafts.

He noted that creative talents can generate substantial income, urging students to view art as a viable career path rather than waiting for white-collar jobs.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, Mrs Abisola Adegbite, who represented the Head of Service, Mr Bode Agoro, described the programme as a celebration of the limitless potential of learners.

She said arts and crafts remain purposeful tools for expression and innovation, urging students to allow their creativity to speak boldly.

In the Junior Secondary School category, Saheed Khadijat of Community Junior Grammar School, Akowonjo, and Orungbamila Esther of Clegg Girls Junior High School emerged winners.

The Secondary School category winners were Akinola Oluwatobi of Sango Senior Secondary School, Makinde Opeyemi Abraham of Millennium Senior Secondary School and Ajayi Maope of Methodist Senior High School.

In the tertiary institutions category, Boton Aina Samuel, a 400-level student of Lagos State University of Education, and Goodness Popoola of the same institution emerged winners.

The ceremony ended with the presentation of awards and prizes to outstanding participants, marking another successful edition of the competition aimed at fostering creativity, innovation and cultural appreciation among Lagos youths.