Lagos reviews drug access scheme to end shortage of medicines for enrollees

By Doris Obinna

Lagos State Government has reviewed its Drug Access Expansion (DAE) Programme as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen healthcare delivery and improve access to quality medicines for enrollees of the Ilera Eko and EKO Social Health Alliance (EKOSHA) health insurance schemes.

Speaking during the review meeting held at Alausa, Ikeja, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA), Dr. Emmanuella Zamba, said the agency remained committed to making healthcare delivery more accessible, efficient and seamless for residents across the state.

Zamba explained that the DAE programme was introduced in April 2024 following repeated complaints from enrollees over the non-availability of prescribed drugs and incomplete dispensing of medications at healthcare facilities.

According to her, the initiative was designed as a strategic intervention to improve access to essential medicines and ensure that enrollees receive complete, timely and uninterrupted pharmaceutical care under the Ilera Eko health insurance scheme.

She disclosed that six months after the commencement of the programme, LASHMA engaged an independent consultant to obtain direct feedback from enrollees and assess the impact of the initiative through internal assessments and customer satisfaction surveys.

The permanent secretary assured stakeholders that the agency would continue to introduce strategies aimed at improving healthcare outcomes and enhancing patient satisfaction across the state.

She noted that Lagos State had continued to lead healthcare innovation and social health insurance implementation in Nigeria, adding that lessons from the DAE initiative could serve as a model for other states.

While commending healthcare providers and community pharmacies for their support and efficiency, Zamba described them as critical stakeholders in the success of the programme because of their direct interaction with patients and understanding of operational realities.

She appealed for greater cooperation from providers to ensure the sustainability of the health insurance scheme and support the state government’s drive toward achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

Zamba also urged community pharmacies to actively participate in the review process in order to identify challenges, improve operational efficiency and ensure that enrollees have access to covered drugs without stress or out-of-pocket payments.

She assured participants that recommendations and observations from the review meeting would be carefully considered and integrated into ongoing reforms aimed at strengthening the programme and making it more customer- and provider-friendly.

In his remarks, the Registrar, Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN), Lagos Zonal Office, Ibrahim Ahmed, commended LASHMA for its commitment to improving access to quality healthcare services and medicine availability for enrollees in Lagos State. Represented by the Director, PCN, Dr. Taiwo Filusi, Ahmed praised the integration of community pharmacies into the Ilera Eko healthcare delivery system, noting that the initiative would improve accessibility, convenience and efficiency in pharmaceutical service delivery across the state.

He said the review meeting provided stakeholders with an opportunity to evaluate progress, identify challenges and develop practical strategies for improved implementation and sustainability of the programme.

Ahmed reaffirmed the council’s support for initiatives that promote quality pharmaceutical practice, regulatory compliance, patient safety and the delivery of safe and effective pharmaceutical services.

Also, Executive Secretary, Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA), Dr. Victoria Egunjobi, lauded LASHMA for integrating community pharmacies into the social health insurance scheme and sustaining efforts to improve healthcare delivery.

Egunjobi stressed that partnerships and collaboration among stakeholders were essential to ensuring access to quality healthcare services and safe medications for residents.

She described the review meeting as a strategic platform for stakeholders to evaluate the strengths and challenges of the programme and expressed optimism that continued collaboration would further improve healthcare outcomes and patient satisfaction in Lagos State.

On behalf of development partners that sponsored the meeting, the Regional Manager, Southwest, Society for Family Health (SFH), Mrs Jennifer Ladokun, commended LASHMA for expanding access to affordable healthcare services and strengthening health insurance coverage through partnerships.

She reaffirmed the commitment of SFH and the ACIOE Foundation to supporting Lagos State in achieving equitable healthcare access, noting that collaboration among government institutions, healthcare providers and development partners remained vital to improving health outcomes and advancing universal health coverage.