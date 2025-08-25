By Lukman Olabiyi

The Lagos State government has reiterated its commitment to reducing the number of out-of-school children, declaring education a vital pillar for human development and national advancement.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by his Deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, made the declaration during the 27th Quarterly Meeting of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) Management with Executive Chairmen of State Universal Basic Education Boards (SUBEBs), held in Lagos.

Expressing concern over the estimated 20 million out-of-school children across the country, the governor described the figure as alarming and unacceptable.

He called on stakeholders in the education sector to develop sustainable strategies to ensure more children have access to quality education.

“Basic education is the foundation of every individual’s educational journey. Not enrolling children in school must be treated as illegal. We must show our youths that education is not a crime,” Sanwo-Olu stated.

He reaffirmed the state’s support for the Project Zero Initiative, a flagship programme aimed at significantly reducing the number of out-of-school children in Lagos by ensuring free, equitable, and innovative learning opportunities for all.

While acknowledging the importance of infrastructure, Sanwo-Olu emphasised that teachers are the backbone of the education system. He advocated for continuous investment in teacher training, professional development, and capacity building.

“Classrooms and buildings alone do not teach. Teachers do. That is why we must keep investing in their development, while also leveraging technology for real-time monitoring, planning, and accountability,” he said.

UBEC Executive Secretary, Dr Aisha Garba, praised Lagos for aligning with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and for setting the pace in policy implementation, digital learning, and teacher welfare through initiatives such as the Smart School project.

Chairman of Lagos SUBEB, Hon Hakeem Shittu, also highlighted the government’s achievements in school construction, rehabilitation, and prioritisation of teacher welfare.

The Dean of SUBEB Chairmen and Kwara SUBEB Chairman, Prof Sheu Adaramaja, described the meeting’s theme, “Bridging the Gap Between Planning and Performance Towards Achieving Quality Basic Education,” as timely. He stressed the importance of effective monitoring mechanisms and inclusive stakeholder engagement.

The meeting brought together SUBEB chairmen from the 36 states and the FCT to exchange ideas, share progress, and address challenges in the drive to strengthen the Universal Basic Education programme across Nigeria.