By Lukman Olabiyi

The Lagos State Government has announced that more than 6.4 million residents have so far been captured under the Lagos State Residents Registration Agency (LASRRA) exercise as part of efforts to strengthen governance, planning and public service delivery across the state.

The Commissioner for Innovation, Science and Technology, Tobosun Alake, disclosed this during the ongoing annual ministerial press briefing marking the second-term anniversary of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

According to Alake, a total of 6,465,667 residents have been successfully registered in the state’s residency database, comprising 4,058,333 adults and 2,407,224 children.

He described the Lagos Identity Card Project (LAG ID) as a major pillar of the state government’s strategy to improve governance efficiency and service delivery in line with the THEMES development agenda of the Sanwo-Olu administration.

The commissioner explained that the identity management initiative is aimed at providing the government with a reliable and comprehensive database to support planning, policy implementation and effective allocation of resources.

Alake noted that LASRRA operates an open framework that allows multiple stakeholders, including government agencies and private sector partners, to participate in the registration process while creating value for residents and businesses.

According to him, the framework enables different institutions and partners to function independently while leveraging a centralised infrastructure for data sharing, partnerships and information management.

He added that the initiative would further expand opportunities linked to the Lagos State Residents Card and deepen the state’s digital transformation drive.

Speaking on the ministry’s Safe City initiatives, Alake said digital traffic enforcement operations had led to the tracking of about 86,000 traffic violations in recent months and more than 737,000 violations cumulatively.

On Art and Technology Lagos, the commissioner described it as an annual conference organised by the Eko Innovation Centre in collaboration with the Lagos State Government to bring together technology stakeholders, policymakers, government officials and emerging tech talent to advance the vision of a smarter Lagos.

Alake also revealed that Lagos currently has 109 data protection officers under its Data Protection Compliance Project, making the state one of the leading data compliance governments in the country.

He further stated that the government’s digital platforms now record an average of 250,000 monthly visits, enabling authorities to monitor user engagement and improve service delivery through backend analytics.

“When we see our daily visitors on our online platform, we are able to tell how many people are visiting our platforms, what they are clicking on and what they are using,” he said.

On infrastructure development, the commissioner disclosed that the state government had completed about 3,000 kilometres of fibre duct infrastructure across areas such as Alimosho, Ikorodu and Ibeju-Lekki, with plans to expand the network to 5,000 kilometres through private sector participation.